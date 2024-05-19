Girl Murdered inside Mosque Premises near Taj Mahal; Face Crushed with Stone

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A girl was murdered on Sunday afternoon inside the premises of a mosque near Taj Mahal East Gate, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Suraj Rai said that when the worshipers reached the mosque at around quarter to three, the half-naked body of the girl was found lying there.

The senior police official said that it is suspected that the girl was murdered after being allegedly rape. "To hide the identity of the girl, her face was crushed with a stone," added the senior police official.

He said that the girl was murdered in the mosque which is situated on the Nagla-Paima road in the jurisdiction of the Tajganj police station.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that the identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained and her age was in between 25-26 years. "The forensic team has collected all the evidence from the spot. Along with this, a police team has been deployed to search for accused. The footage of CCTV cameras is being scrutinised to search and identify the accused," the senior police official added.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and a probe is underway, the DCP said. He said that her body will also be sent for post-mortem.