India Unbeaten in Tests at ACA-VDCA Dr Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The picturesque ACA-VDCA Dr Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium here has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team in Tests as they have comprehensively won both the five-day games played at the venue.

The venue, which has hosted just two Tests, is all set to host it's third game when India, who are trailing 0-1 take an confident England in the second Test of the five match series. The game will begin from Friday, February 2.

The ACA-VDCA Dr Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium hosted its first Test way back in 2016 when India took on England from November 17 to 21.

The then Virat Kohli-led side thrashed England by a whopping 246 runs and Kohli was awarded the player of the match.

India first put up a staggering 455 in the first innings, courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara's stroke filed 119 and Virat Kohli's 167, which was laced with 18 boundaries. The hosts then bundled out England 255 with seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 5 for 67 in the first innings.

India was then bowled out for 204 in the second essay with Virat Kohli once again top scoring with a matured 81, a knock laced with eight boundaries. Former England pacer Stuart Broad and spinner Adil Rashid had grabbed four wickets each.

England in their second essay were bowled out for a meager 158, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 52), Jayant Yadav (3 for 30) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 35) doing bulk of the damage. It was an easy win for the hosts in the second Test of the series.

The venue then hosted a Test, it's second when India took on South Africa from October 2 to 6 2019, as part of World Test Championship cycle. And once again the then Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant by a whopping 203 runs and star batter and current skipper Rohit Sharma was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

India rode on Rohit Sharma's 176 and opener Mayank Agarwal's 215 to post an imposing 502 for 7 declared in the first essay and then bundled out South Africa for 431 in the first innings.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 7 for 145. In the second innings, India notched up 323 for 4 declared courtesy Rohit Sharma's 127 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 81.

South Africa then surrendered to pacer Mohammed Shami as he grabbed a five for (5 for 35) and were bowled out for 191. India thus once again won the game without any fuss.

Come Friday, while Ravichandran Ashwin will be keen to enter the Club 500 and India will look to level the series, a pumped up England will look to double their lead.