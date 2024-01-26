Loading...

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja's Sheer Dominance with Willow gives Hosts Upper Hand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show on the second day of the Hyderabad Test on Friday as he played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 81 runs laced with a couple of sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer on the second day of the Hyderabad Test on Friday as he played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 81 runs laced with a couple of sixes. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored fifties and a collective batting performance handed India a 175-run lead.

Hyderabad: India put themselves in a position of dominance by the end of the second day in the Hyderabad Test on Friday taking a lead of 175 runs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's superb knock.

Apart from Jadeja (81 not out), KL Rahul also shone on the second day by amassing 86 runs and a collective batting performance meant that hosts were in a position to register a win. Jadeja took listless England attack to cleansers as he played the round the park. Jadeja notched up his 20th Test fifty and will aim to reach the three-figure mark on the third day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. The southpaw, who hails from Saurashtra, also hammered couple of maximums.

Earlier in the day, buoyed by half centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, India reached a commanding position of 222 for 3 at tea. The hosts started the day with 119 for 1 but they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in quick succession. Yashasvi was caught by Joe Root on his own bowling as the left-handed batter tried to play an attacking shot but mistimed it towards the bowler.

Root grabbed the easy take and dismissed the Indian opener. Gill was the next batter to be dismissed by debutant Tom Hartley. He bowled a flighted delivery drifting into the batter and Gill played a mistimed shot towards mid-wicket where he gave a sitter.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul then forged an alliance to ensure no more fall of wickets. The duo build a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped the hosts get over the 200-run mark.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on 35 runs by Rehan Ahmed as he was not able to pick the wrong one by the leg-spinner. The batter tried a swipe but edged the ball towards mid-wicket and was caught inside the 30-yard circle.

KL Rahul was dismissed quickly as well but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship. His partnership with wicket-keeper KS Bharat helped India cross the 300-run mark.

Wicket-keeper KS Bharat chipped in with a contribution of 41 runs while Axar Patel was unbeaten on 35, when stumps were drawn. The hosts finished the day on 421 for 7. India had bundled out England for 246 in the first innings.

Read More

  1. What Kind of Shot He Was Playing, Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill for His Dismissal
  2. IND vs ENG 1st Test: India in Command on Day 1 After Bundling Out England for 246
  3. IND vs ENG: Joe Root Leaves Master Blaster Behind
Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

TAGGED:

India Cricket TeamKL RahulIND vs ENG 1st TestKL Rahul News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.