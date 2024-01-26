IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja's Sheer Dominance with Willow gives Hosts Upper Hand

Hyderabad: India put themselves in a position of dominance by the end of the second day in the Hyderabad Test on Friday taking a lead of 175 runs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's superb knock.

Apart from Jadeja (81 not out), KL Rahul also shone on the second day by amassing 86 runs and a collective batting performance meant that hosts were in a position to register a win. Jadeja took listless England attack to cleansers as he played the round the park. Jadeja notched up his 20th Test fifty and will aim to reach the three-figure mark on the third day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. The southpaw, who hails from Saurashtra, also hammered couple of maximums.

Earlier in the day, buoyed by half centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, India reached a commanding position of 222 for 3 at tea. The hosts started the day with 119 for 1 but they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in quick succession. Yashasvi was caught by Joe Root on his own bowling as the left-handed batter tried to play an attacking shot but mistimed it towards the bowler.

Root grabbed the easy take and dismissed the Indian opener. Gill was the next batter to be dismissed by debutant Tom Hartley. He bowled a flighted delivery drifting into the batter and Gill played a mistimed shot towards mid-wicket where he gave a sitter.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul then forged an alliance to ensure no more fall of wickets. The duo build a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped the hosts get over the 200-run mark.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on 35 runs by Rehan Ahmed as he was not able to pick the wrong one by the leg-spinner. The batter tried a swipe but edged the ball towards mid-wicket and was caught inside the 30-yard circle.

KL Rahul was dismissed quickly as well but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship. His partnership with wicket-keeper KS Bharat helped India cross the 300-run mark.

Wicket-keeper KS Bharat chipped in with a contribution of 41 runs while Axar Patel was unbeaten on 35, when stumps were drawn. The hosts finished the day on 421 for 7. India had bundled out England for 246 in the first innings.