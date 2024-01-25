IND vs ENG: Joe Root Leaves Master Blaster Behind

Loading...

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

The 33-year-old needed just 10 runs before the fixture to script the record .

England's ace batter Joe Root surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring the most runs in the India vs England Tests on Thursday. The 33-year-old needed just 10 runs before the fixture to script the record and he achieved the feat with a boundary against Axar Patel.

Hyderabad: India are up against England in the first Test of a five-match series. The first session of Day One on Thursday saw multiple records being broken during the passage of play. Joe Root also inked his name in the record books becoming the top scorer in the history of India vs England in Tests.

Before the commencement of the game, Root had scored 2526 runs from 25 Test matches with an average of 63.15 against India. He needed only 10 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar (2535 runs from 32 Tests) to become the highest run-getter in India vs England Test matches and the moment came in the 21st over of the innings.

After England lost three quick wickets in the first session of the day, Root joined forces with Jonny Bairstow to steady the innings. Axar Patel was bowling the 21st over of the innings and Root was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The left-arm spinner bowled a full-length ball coming back into the batter and Root attempted a sweep.

The batter under-edged the ball and the ball went fine towards the boundary. With four runs to his score, Root became the highest run-getter in India vs England Test matches. Sunil Gavaskar is in third place in the position with 2483 runs while Alastair Cook is ta the fourth position with 2431 runs India vs England Tests.

