IND vs ENG: Ashwin-Jadeja become most successful pair for India in Tests

Hyderabad: After the visitors got off to a solid start, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja displayed a quality spell of spin bowling to take three wickets in quick succession. England went to 60/3 from 55/0 thanks to the duo exploiting the pitch effectively.

Ashwin cleaned up both the openers during his spell while the left-arm spinner dismissed Ollie Pope. Their pair's brilliant bowling partnership not only helped them to restrict England's batter to freeing their arms at will but also helped them script a Test record. Ben Duckett was the first wicket of the innings as he played for a spin against the Indian off-spinner but he bowled a delivery drifting in and it hit the pads.

The next one was Ollie Pope who nicked a delivery from Jadeja which was turning away from the batter. Rohit grabbed the catch in the slips and it was the 502nd wicket for the Ashwin-Jadeja duo in Test cricket. With the dismissal, they became the pair to take the most Test scalps for India overtaking the Kumble-Harbhajan pair who has 501 wickets to their name.

Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan rank third in the list with 474 wickets while Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have 431 Test wickets while working in tandem. Kumble and Javagal Srinath have also taken 412 wickets and are fifth in the list.