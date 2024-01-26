Loading...

What Kind of Shot He Was Playing, Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill for His Dismissal

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised Shubman Gill on Friday for throwing away his wicket with an irresponsible shot in the first Test of the bilateral series against England.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar hit out at Shubman Gill on Friday for throwing away his wicket with an irresponsible shot in the first Test of the bilateral series against England. Gill played a knock of 23 runs from 66 deliveries but got dismissed while trying to play an attacking shot against Tom Hartley.

Hyderabad: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar slammed Indian batter Shubman Gill for the manner in which he threw away his wicket on Friday during the first Test against England.

Indian team have put themselves in a commanding position in the ongoing Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here taking a significant lead on a pitch offering assistance to spinners. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scored fifties for the national side but Shubman Gill, who hails from Punjab, was dismissed after scoring 23 runs on second day after doing all the hard work on the first day of the Test. Gill played out last session of the first day and was also looking solid at the start of the second day. However, an attempt to attack debutant spinner Tom Hartley culminated in his wicket.

The incident occurred on the fifth delivery of the 35th over when Hartley bowled a flighted delivery on the pads of Gill. The right-handed batter then tried to whack it through deep mid-wicket but was caught as he played his shot straight into hands of Ben Duckett.

Sunil Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests, then slammed the youngster for throwing away his wicket with a poor shot. "What kind of a shot was he (Gill) was looking to play? One can understand if he was looking to play it in the air but it was just a badly executed on-drive. He did all the hard work and then played a shot like that," Gavaskar said on air. India will now look to gain a huge lead after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century in the ongoing third session.

