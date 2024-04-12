IPL 2024: Confused Pant Argues With Umpire Over Mistaken ‘DRS’ Call

Rishabh Pant argued with the umpire over DRS call in the game against LSG.

The Decision Review System for wide calls were introduced to help increase the accuracy of such rulings. However, the game between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants saw a bizarre incident as DC skipper Rishabh Pant took a DRS for wide call by mistake and then started arguing with the umpire after the review was burned.

Lucknow: The fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here saw LSG in trouble inside the first half of the innings as they lost many wickets. However, DC captain Rishabh Pant made waves in the match as he argued with the on-field umpire after taking a review by mistake.

LSG were on 28 for 1 after the end of three overs and southpaw Devdutt Padikkal had just arrived on the crease after the dismissal of opener Quinton de Kock. Pant brought right-arm pacer Ishant Sharma to bowl the over and he bowled a wide on the fourth delivery down the leg side. Pant reviewed for the wide but it was wasted as the decision was upheld.

After the umpire announced his ruling, Pant was seen walking up to the umpire and having an argument over the DRS. He was saying that he didn’t take the review but the replays showed that he had signalled for a review. Pant also presented the argument that he was just discussing the decision to take a review with the fielder. He was engaged in a heated argument with Ronak Pandit for almost five minutes and the game came to a halt in that period. The exchange between Pant and umpire made waves on social media and the netizens reacted to the incident on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

One user named Republic of Games wrote "Rishabh Pant argument with Umpire after DRS signal mistake, Who's fault?’ (sic)."

"Rishabh Pant in a dispute with the umpire, insisting that he did not initiate the review (sic)," another user Cricadium CRICKET wrote on 'X'. Another user RVCJ Media shared a meme based on the incident. While another user wrote 'just Rishabh Pant things'.

