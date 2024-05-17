ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Cancelled After Colliding With Tug Truck Before Takeoff At Pune Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Air India Flight(ETV Bharat/ File)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision at Pune Airport and the possible lapses. All passengers were safely deplaned and the take-off was aborted.

Pune: A Delhi-bound Air India flight had to be cancelled after it experienced a collision with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway before take-off at Pune Airport on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Around 180 passengers were onboard the plane when the incident took place. Airport officials said that due to collision, the aircraft suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear but all passengers and crew are reported to be safe. The emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, ensuring everybody's safety.

Airport officials said that all passengers were deplaned and arrangements were made for accommodating them in an alternative flight to Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry to determine the cause and possible lapses that led to the collision. As per the preliminary reports, the tug truck, which was used for towing the aircraft on the ground, struck the plane during the taxiing process.

The aircraft was taken for a detailed inspection and repairs and is now ready for operations.

In its official statement Air India said that an incident was recorded at the time of pushback in one of their aircraft that was scheduled to fly from Pune to Delhi.

It stated that the aircraft was held back for checks and all passengers were deplaned after which, the flight was cancelled. The passengers were refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling, the statement said adding that an investigation has been initiated to probe into the incident.

