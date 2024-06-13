ETV Bharat / state

Stones Pelted at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 2 Glass Windows Damaged

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

Two glass windows in coach C3 of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express were damaged in stone pelting yesterday. The railway officials have launched a probe into the incident.

Damaged glass windows (ETV Bharat Picture)

Kapurthala: Stones were pelted at a Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train from Amritsar near Phagwara railway section on Wednesday leading to which, two glass windows were badly damaged, officials said adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Poonam Kalra and Dali Thukral, residents of Gurugram, who were traveling in C3 coach of the train, said that as soon as they boarded the Vande Bharat Express train from Phagwara they heard a loud noise near their seat but could not figure out what was happening. Later on inspection, they found two glass windows had cracks.

While one window had a crack on the panel, the other had a small hole on the window glass. Identity of those who pelted the stones could not be ascertained.

According to some passengers, children who were playing near the railway tracks could have thrown the stones while some blamed miscreants behind the incident. Railway employees reached the coach and collected information about the incident.

Officials said that no such incident of stone pelting on any train has been recorded on the Phagwara Guraya railway track for a long time. A probe has been launched into the incident, they said.

Earlier, in March, stones were hurled at four Vande Bharat Express trains at different places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh of the South Western Railway zone.

TAGGED:

AMRITSAR DELHI VANDE BHARATSTONE PELTINGVANDE BHARAT EXPRESSSTONE PELTING AT VANDE BHARAT

