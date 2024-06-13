Gyan Netra: Gaining Weight Reduces Brain Activity! Obesity Correlates with IQ in Children

Hyderabad: Research by American scientists has revealed that intellectual ability (IQ) may decrease in children due to obesity. Due to this, it has been found that the problem of mental depression may also arise in them. Washington University scientists have done this research

As part of the study, scientists examined 5,000 children between the ages of nine and 11 and analysed their mental comprehension ability thorought. Primary data on these children was collected between June 2016 and October 2018 following which their behavior was observed for two years.

Their body height, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference were collected. They were given a test of mental ability. Those who registered a 1.6 per cent annual increase in BMI were found to score one point lower on a mental ability test compared to those at a healthy weight. Scientists said that the problem of squatting was also seen due to high BMI

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are many causes of childhood obesity. These include changes in metabolism, diet, physical activity patterns, and poor sleep. Genetic factors associated with obesity cannot be changed.

However, people and places have a role to play in helping children maintain a healthy body weight. The CDC says it is beneficial to ensure that nutrition is available in places where children spend most of their time, such as schools and homes, and to make arrangements to keep them physically active.

Schools should develop policies to ensure that children eat more fruits and vegetables and reduce sugary foods and drinks. It also suggests increasing the amount of time children are physically active.