EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli 'Certain' For T20 World Cup; Pant Likely To Return To India Fold

Kolkata: A few Virat Kohli fans had doubts about whether the former India skipper would be able to make the cut for the Indian touring party for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United States of America and the West Indies from June 2-29. They should now heave a sigh of relief. Kohli is more than 'certain' for the multi-nation tournament as things stand now.

"The IPL hasn't even reached the halfway stage, but Kohli has already amassed 300-plus runs with a strike-rate of over 146. The country still doesn't have a better bet than him," a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) privy to the development told ETV Bharat.

Kohli, who was under scanner for his strike rate, in the shortest format of the game had nothing to prove, but his recent onslaught in the Indian Premier League 2024 has put the speculation to rest for the time being. So far, Kohli (316) is the highest scorer in the IPL including a ton against Rajasthan Royals the other day.

It may be recalled that Kohli has featured for India in only two T20Is since November 2022 which includes a T20I against Afghanistan earlier this year. Kohli has 4,037 runs under his belt in the shortest format with an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of a shade above 138 in 117 outings for the country. With Kohli being a certainty, there won't be too many surprises as the five wise men are expected to sit together to finalise a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup early next month.

Wicket-keeper and batter Rishabh Pant also looks certain to make a comeback after a long lay-off.

"A sheer match-winner, Pant has been rated highly by the stalwarts of the game and all are backing him to pick up the big gloves once again for the Men in Blue barring any unforeseen circumstances. It's important to see how he shapes up as the IPL is still a long way to go," the source pointed out when queried.

Besides captain Rohit Sharma, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are also in the scheme of things. The only dilemma is whether to pick Gill for the middle-order or the opening slots. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj are certain to make the cut, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also in contention in the absence of speedster Mohammed Shami.

It may be recalled that Shami had undergone surgery and is still recuperating. Hard hitters Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Singh and spinner Axar Patel are expected to walk into the 15-member India squad.