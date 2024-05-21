Interview: Getting the Same Love From Hajipur My Father Used to Receive, Chirag Paswan to ETV Bharat

Vaishali: As the fifth phase of voting for 49 Lok Sabha seats ended on Monday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and NDA candidate for Hajipur (SC) Lok parliamentary seat in Bihar claimed victory from the seat saying the voters would give him the same love and blessings his late father Ram Vilas Paswan received from Hajipur.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Chirag said that he he himself toured the constituency extensively throughout the voting day where “people's enthusiasm was visible”. “The people of Hajipur are going to give me the same love and blessings that my father received from Hajipur,” he said.

'Have Faith in PM's Work': Chirag said that the people of Hajipur have faith in his work and the work done for the constituency by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan and PM Modi. Over a question about RJD candidate from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency Shivchandra Ram calling him a “duplicate Hanuman”, Chirag said, “What difference does it make who is whose Hanuman? All this matters for personal importance and not for the public. If the people of Hajipur are supporting me it is because of my work in Jamui. People have faith in my father's work, my work and my Prime Minister's work,” he said.

Replying to another question about his equation with PM Modi, Chirag said, “He (PM Modi) is not a normal person. He is the most popular leader not only in the country but in the world. He has a vision. It is not easy to make the country's economy the fifth strongest in 10 years. It will not be an easy task to bring 25 crore people out of the poverty line”.

Preparation for Bihar Assembly: Chirag Paswan said that his party's fight was not over with the Lok Sabha election as they are aiming big in the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

“We still have a long fight left. It is a fight for the assembly for us. We will be able to truly develop Bihar only when there is a strong government in Bihar and at the Centre. The NDA government is going to be formed in the Bihar state election. Just as the government of Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with the works at a fast pace with the central and state governments together, similarly we will move ahead in Bihar with a strong government,” he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, 56.84 percent voting took place on Hajipur Lok Sabha seat where LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who is the NDA candidate is in the election fray against Shiv Chandra Ram of the RJD ticket.