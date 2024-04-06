IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Player With Most Catches In Tournament

Jaipur: India’s star batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books as he became the cricketer with the most catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took his 110th grab in the tournament to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag on Saturday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Before the commencement of the fixture, Kohli had 109 catches from 241 matches and was the join-leader along with Suresh Raina who has the same number of catches across 205 matches. Kieron Pollard (103) and Rohit Sharma (99) are in third and fourth place respectively. Shikhar Dhawan has 98 catches to his name in the tournament.

Notably, Virat Kohli scripted another record by becoming the second Indian to hit the most sixes in the Indian Premier League. Amongst Indians, Kohli is at the joint-second place along with MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma is at the top of the list with 261 sixes.

Kohli has commenced IPL 2024 on a strong note amassing notching up 203 runs with an average of 67.67 and is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

In the game against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli once again showed his class and scored a century as he took the RR attack to task.