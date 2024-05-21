'India Cannot Move Forward With Sins Of...': PM Modi Lashes Out At INDIA Bloc In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a election rally in Bihar on Tuesday (ANI)

Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc has been completely defeated after the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 took place on Sunday.

Addressing a public rally in Motihari, PM Narendra Modi said, "In the fifth phase, the INDI alliance has been completely defeated. India of the 21st Century cannot move forward with the sins of the INDI alliance. And that is why in every election the public is strongly attacking parties like Congress and RJD. On June 4, there will be an attack on corruption, politics of appeasement, tukde tukde gang..."

Modi also alleged that the INDIA bloc stood for corruption, appeasement politics and a "perverted anti-Sanatan mindset", all of which would receive a "big blow" when the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on June 4. PM also launched indirect attacks on leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who he said were "born with silver spoons".

"Those who are born with a silver spoon do not know what hard work is. I have heard that someone here is saying that after June 4, Modi will have bed rest but I pray to God that there should not be a bed rest in the life of any citizen of the country. Every citizen of the country should be full of energy but what else can be expected from the successor of Jungle Raj? These people have no issue in this election except abusing Modi," PM Modi said.

Modi alleged that Congress wants to change the Constitution to "snatch" reservations from SCs, STs and OBCs, and hand it over to those who indulge in "vote jihad". "If Ambedkar was not there, Nehru would not have allowed reservation for SCs and STs," he claimed.

Modi also bristled at the opposition parties' criticism of welfare schemes run by his government, claiming his opponents had "bundles of notes stashed away in Swiss banks" and could not understand the plight of the common people "the way I do, having been born in a poor family".

"In 60 years these people have built big palaces and opened accounts in Swiss bank. Your children did not have a school to study, but their children continued studying abroad. The poor were in trouble and difficulty, but it did not make any difference to them...," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the INDIA bloc had no other agenda and only indulged in abusing him. "I have heard that someone is roaming around here saying that after June 4, he will give bed rest to Modi. I wish that no citizen of the country needs bed rest. May every citizen of the country be filled with energy and celebration. These people have no other issue in this election except abusing Modi. Someone is saying that they will dig Modi's grave...Someone is saying that they will bury Modi... The prince of Congress wants to see tears in Modi's eyes," he said.

"INDI alliance leaders, the country can no longer be run as per your whims and desires. Modi might be a thorn in the eyes of the people of the INDI alliance...But Modi is in the heart of the country...Modi is in every heart," the PM further said.