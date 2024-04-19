BMW Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti Duo Defeat King-Galloway To Enter Semis

Yuki Bhambri entered the semi-final of the BMW Open.

The Indo-French pair of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti outplayed the American duo of Evan King and Robert Galloway in two straight sets. With the impressive run in the tournament, Yuki has strengthened his chances of partnering Rohan Bopanna in the Paris Olympics.

Munich (Germany): The duo of Indian star Yuki Bhambri and French player Albano Olivetti continued their impressive run in the BMW Open entering the semi-final of the tournament. The duo defeated Evan King and Robert Galloway of the USA in two straight sets and advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Five contenders are in the fray to partner veteran India star Rohan Bopanna and Yuki has the best ranking (59) amongst all the players. It was a dominating display by the winning pair as they never allowed their rivals to claw their way back into the contest. The winning pair hit eight aces as compared to just a couple from the opponents. Also, Yuki and Olivetti won 78 per cent of 1st serve points which was 10 more than the rivals.

Points on second serve was the most impressive metric for the pair as they had won 85 per cent second serve points while King and Galloway had only 42 per cent associated to their name at the end of the match.

The Indo-French duo made an impressive start to the campaign beating reigning French Open finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the opening round of the tournament. Yuki’s current form will be crucial as he will be aiming to feature in the Paris Olympics alongside Rohan Bopanna for India. Bhmabri quit playing in the singles category in January 2024 to concentrate on doubles and it has turned out to be a fruitful decision for him so far.

