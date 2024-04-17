BMW Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti duo stuns Monte-Carlo Masters champions

Munich: India's tennis professional Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti pulled off a major upset as they thrashed reigning French Open finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 in the opening round of the BMW Open here on Wednesday.

After losing the first set, the Indo-French pair made a remarkable comeback in the match, winning next two sets against their rivals Gille and Vliegen, who won the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

Bhambri-Olivetti reached the semifinals of the Marrakech Open, where they lost to second-seeded Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria. Currently ranked 59 in the ATP rankings. Bhambhri quit men’s singles in January to focus on doubles.

Meanwhile, The 28-year-old Rutuja Bhosale advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Chinese women's singles W50 Shenzhen, a hard-court event. She partnering with Chinese YeXin Ma also reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament.

Rutuja will face Liu Fangzhou of China in the women's singles pre-quarterfinal, while in women's doubles, they will be facing Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono in the quarterfinals. (With IANS inputs)