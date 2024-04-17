BMW Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti duo stuns Monte-Carlo Masters champions

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti emerged triumphant against the formidable rival pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who has recently won the prestigious Monte-Carlo ATPL 1000 Masters event, by 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 in the opening round of the BMW Open in Munich on Wednesday.

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti emerged triumphant against the formidable rival pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, who has recently won the prestigious Monte-Carlo ATPL 1000 Masters event, by 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 in the opening round of the BMW Open in Munich on Wednesday.

Munich: India's tennis professional Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti pulled off a major upset as they thrashed reigning French Open finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 in the opening round of the BMW Open here on Wednesday.

After losing the first set, the Indo-French pair made a remarkable comeback in the match, winning next two sets against their rivals Gille and Vliegen, who won the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

Bhambri-Olivetti reached the semifinals of the Marrakech Open, where they lost to second-seeded Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria. Currently ranked 59 in the ATP rankings. Bhambhri quit men’s singles in January to focus on doubles.

Meanwhile, The 28-year-old Rutuja Bhosale advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Chinese women's singles W50 Shenzhen, a hard-court event. She partnering with Chinese YeXin Ma also reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament.

Rutuja will face Liu Fangzhou of China in the women's singles pre-quarterfinal, while in women's doubles, they will be facing Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono in the quarterfinals. (With IANS inputs)

Read More

  1. Bhambri-Olivetti Pair Makes Semifinal Exit In Marrakech Open
  2. Yuki-Olivetti Pair Advances To Marrakech Open semifinals

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.