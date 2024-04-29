US, Taiwan Trade Talks Direct Slap to China's Argument That Taiwan Is Part of Its Territory: Expert

New Delhi : The latest round of in-person negotiating as part of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade began in Taipei on Monday at the Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN).

The Taiwanese delegation is led by Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), while the U.S. side is headed by Assistant United States Trade Representative for China, Mongolia and Taiwan Affairs Terry McCartin.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Suvrokamal Dutta, an International Conservative Political Economic and Foreign Policy Expert, said, "The US negotiating strategic trade agreement with Taiwan is a direct slap to the argument given by China that Taipei is a part of the Chinese territory. It is a direct acceptance by the US that it acknowledges Taiwan to be a separate country, he said.

"Trade agreement between the US and Taiwan is going to be very significant. The trade talk is giving some kind of recognition to Taiwan as an independent nation by the US", added Dutta.

He said that the agreement could unfold into a much wider strategic relationship which is not only in terms of economic and financial but at the same time it would further military ties.

"This will create goosebumps for China as Beijing has always categorically said that Taiwan is a part and parcel of Chinese territory and that there cannot be a negotiation on that", said Dutta.

It is pertinent to note that Taiwan was the seventh-largest export market for U.S. agricultural and related products in 2023, with a total value of US$3.7 billion. Meanwhile, the U.S. remained the number one export market for Taiwan's agricultural and related products for the second consecutive year in a row.

"China has been trying to bulldoze Taiwan for a long time now and has made it very clear quite often that if required there would be a military aggression to annex Taiwan if it does not accept the Chinese supremacy through talks", Suvro Dutta explained.

"The said agreement between the US and Taiwan will unfold several new fronts. It would legitimize further expansion of trade ties between Taiwan and the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. There would be an expansion of strategic and economic ties between Taiwan and ASEAN countries as well as East Asian countries, South Korea and Japan", he said.

He added, "The pressure which China is trying to create on Taiwan by economic blockade, would get diluted, because of the trade initiative between the US and Taiwan. The economic crisis that Taiwan has been facing because of China's economic embargo will now help Taipei overcome because of the trade negotiation with the US. The trade negotiation not only means furthering of trade relationship between the US and Taiwan but also with the allies. That would boost up Taiwanese economy".

He pointed out that India's ties with China are not rosy and Beijing has been trying to create problems for New Delhi now and then. The trade agreement between Taiwan and the US will indirectly help India in furthering ties with Taipei. India will be much more assertive diplomatically after the trade agreement.

The 21st Century Trade Initiative was launched in 2022 under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. on behalf of both governments in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

In June 2023, the two sides signed the first pact under the initiative, agreeing on customs administration and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, domestic regulation of services, anti-corruption, and matters relating to small and medium-sized enterprises.

After holding in-person negotiations last August in Washington D.C., the two sides are currently working toward a second agreement.

While the agreement is unlikely to alter tariffs, it is expected to bolster economic relations and support Taiwan in resisting economic pressures from China.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's deputy trade representative Yang Jen-ni on Monday pledged to push for more Taiwanese agricultural products to be exported to the United States during the latest round of trade talks between the two countries that kicked off today. Yang said that the latest round of negotiations will focus on issues concerning labor, environmental protection and agriculture.