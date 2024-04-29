India Lodges Protest Over Khalistani Slogans in Toronto, Summons Canadian Deputy High Commissioner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

India has summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at a Toronto event attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the actions as "disturbing" and argued they exacerbated a climate of violence and criminality in Canada, affecting India-Canada relations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the incident illustrates once again the political space given to separatism, extremism and violence in Canada.

New Delhi : India on Monday strongly protested over the Pro- Khalistani slogans in an event attended by Canadian leaders in Toronto. "The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was on Monday summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada", MEA said.

This comes after Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at an event in Toronto as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the crowd. The pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Khalsa Day celebration on Sunday.

In his speech, Trudeau assured the Sikh community that the Canadian government would protect their rights and freedoms at all costs.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were among those who attended the Khalsa Day celebration in Toronto.

Khalsa Day is known as Vaisaki, the day that marks the celebration of the Sikh New Year. India's Ministry of External affairs said that the Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event.

"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens", MEA further stated.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Toronto on Sunday for one of the biggest yearly gatherings in the city.

"To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau said in his address to the gatherings in Toronto.

Last Updated :13 hours ago

