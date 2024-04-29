After Surat, Another Blow to Congress: Indore Candidate Withdraws Nomination, Joins BJP

Indore LS Seat Cong Candidate Akshay Bam Withdraws Nomination; Reaches BJP Office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In the current Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Congress suffered yet another major blow while the BJP received a boost in Madhya Pradesh. Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his nomination and joined BJP just two weeks ahead of the May 13 fourth phase polling in this constituency.

Indore is the second constituency in the country after Surat in Gujarat to deal a strong blow to the Congress. BJP Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed on April 22 after all the remaining nominees withdrew from the fray. It was the BJP's first taste of victory against the Congress in the present election.

Akshay Kanti's sudden exit has given a clear edge to the sitting MP and BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani, who is now expected to have a cakewalk in the wake of the latest development.

On Monday morning, suddenly Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam, who reached the district election office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, withdrew his nomination on the last date of the withdrawal of nominations.

Following Bam’s withdrawal of nomination from Indore, senior BJP leader, state minister and MLA from Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya took to X to welcome him into the saffron party. “We welcome Shri Akshay Kanti Bam ji, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore in BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State President VD Sharma, ” Vijayvargiya wrote on X. He also shared a picture with him in a car.

Akshay Kanti Bam, who withdrew his nomination, reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Indore and joined the saffron party. Also, Vijayvargiya posted a picture on social media, showing Akshay Bam sitting in a car with him and MLA Mendola.

Indore is considered a stronghold of the BJP where the Congress tried to experiment by fielding a new face in the form of Akshay Kanti Bam, who had eventually given a rude shock to the grand old party. Following this, the BJP leaders are expecting to win the largest LS constituency in Madhya Pradesh with a record majority.

Big political crisis: On Monday morning, suddenly Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam, who reached the district election office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and withdrew his nomination. In fact, this is the second case in the country after Surat in which a Congress candidate has withdrawn his election nomination at the behest of BJP.

Case under section 307: Recently, a case was registered against Akshay Kanti Bam under Section 307, which he also challenged in the court. Meanwhile, as a result of the sudden attack on him by BJP, Akshay has finally withdrawn his nomination, sources said. This came in stark contrast to the serious allegations Akshay levelled against the BJP at the time of filing his nomination on behalf of Congress.

Law college in Indore: Akshay Kanti Bam runs a law college in Indore. During the operation of the college, there were allegations of not providing salaries and other facilities to the employees. Meanwhile, regarding Akshay Kanti, it was believed that Congress had made him a scapegoat by giving him the ticket. Akshay Kanti Bam himself had also accepted this during the Congress campaign program. But he still stood firm against BJP until he finally gave in.

BJP demands Jitu Patwari jto resign: On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja posted on X, "Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari's hometown Indore is free of Congress... Congress is missing from the ground... Congress candidate is back...Big talk about the country and the state. Patwari who makes big claims, see the situation of Congress in Indore... After this, Jitu Patwari should resign from his post...."