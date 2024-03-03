Three Wanted Terrorists Killed in Security Operation in Pakistan's KPK Province

Peshawar: At least three wanted terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces in an operation in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

A statement from the media wing of the Pakistan Army said the operation that also left four terrorists injured was conducted in the Karak district of Kohat division on prior information about the presence of militants.

The forces seized arms and ammunition, as well as explosive materials from the terrorists, the statement said. The terrorists were wanted by the law-enforcing agencies in various incidents of terrorism, it said.