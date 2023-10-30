J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, 1 militant killed
Updated: 56 seconds ago |
Published: 7 minutes ago
Published: 7 minutes ago
Follow Us
J-K: Infiltration bid foiled, 1 militant killed
Updated: 56 seconds ago |
Published: 7 minutes ago
Published: 7 minutes ago
Follow Us
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a militant, officials said on Monday.
The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night. The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday morning, they said. The search operation was still underway, the officials added.
Loading...