Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A suspected terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt in Khour Akhnoor area of Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday morning, an Army spokesperson said. In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Jammu based White Knight Corps said, “Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB”.

Sources said that the operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours. They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down. However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

The alleged abortive infiltration bid comes two days after five soldiers were killed and two others injured after militants ambushed a party of soldiers on way to a cordon and search operation site at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station in Poonch at around 3:45 pm on Thursday Dec 21.

The heavily-armed militants are believed to have taken position on a hilltop and targeted the soldiers from there. Sources said that the militants mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and decamped after taking the weapons of some of them. Top army and NIA officials visited the ambush site on Friday as part of the probe into the attack.

Army on Friday detained many locals in connection with the case.