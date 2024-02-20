PM Modi to Inaugurate 9th Raisina Dialogue on Feb 21; Over 2,500 Foreign Delegates to Participate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. The 9th edition of the Raisina Dialogue will be held from February 21-23. The 9th Raisina Dialogue will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks and youth, the MEA said.

The theme of the 2024 edition is 'Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create'. Over three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars, including Tech Frontiers: Regulations & Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War & Peace: Armouries & Asymmetries; Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions & Inclusion; the Post 2030 Agenda: People and Progress; and Defending Democracy: Society & Sovereignty.

Over 2,500 participants from about 115 countries will be joining the dialogue in person and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms.