India, Greece Relations in a New Strategic Orbit, Especially in the Maritime Domain: Expert

New Delhi: India and Greece as the two maritime nations are significantly growing their ties bilaterally in the face of volatile and evolving regional and global crisis. The relations are expected to reach new heights with the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to New Delhi as the chief guest of the Raisina Dialogue from February 21-22.

This would be the first bilateral Head of State/Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years. The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, India's former ambassador to USA, Anil Trigunayat said, "India and Greece are taking the bilateral relationship to a new strategic context, especially in the maritime domain from the Indian Ocean to The Mediterranean".

"More importantly India and Greece are the entry and exit points for the India-Middle East-Europe (IMEC) corridor, which has its strategic pivot," added Trigunayat.

The Greek PM will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. Prime Minister Mitsotakis will be the Chief Guest at the 9th Raisina Dialogue to be held here and he will be the keynote Speaker. He will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

The former diplomat further said that the reciprocal visit by the Greek PM in less than six months of PM Modi's visit this week will take the relations to a new strategic orbit.

Over the years, India's Mediterranean reach has gained momentum and this visit is significant as Greece's Piraeus port is seen as a potential hub in the context of the IMEC economic corridor to enhance connectivity and trade. The visit also comes against the backdrop of the sour relations between Turkey and Greece in the Mediterranean Sea and also over the Cyprus issue.

In recent years, the India-Greece defense partnership has seen tremendous growth. It is pertinent to note that the Indian Air Force's active participation in the INIOCHOS-23 multinational air exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, showcased the growing partnership in defense capabilities.

India and Greece share similar views when it comes to the issue of Kashmir and Cyprus. Greece has been backing India's permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC) and has been reiterating its support for India on various global forums.

During the visit, Mitsotakis will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August last year. They are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, and collaboration in the fields of security and defense, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Athens on 25 August last year. Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece, MEA said.