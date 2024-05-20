ETV Bharat / sports

Jay Shah Lays Foundation Stone for BCCI's Indoor Training Facilities in Northeast

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah laid the foundation stone for the board's upcoming state-of-the-art training facilities in the north-east part of India, which will help six states in the region enhance their players' game through enhanced infrastructure.
New Delhi: Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jayesh Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone of the upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the Northeast region.

Six states in North-East India -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim will benefit from "world-class" indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centres for year-round training options.

"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim — will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options," Shah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, exciting times ahead!," added Shah.

Earlier, BCCI had announced the release of Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction of an indoor cricket training facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim and Annual Maintenance in December 2022.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for providing construction services of Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and annual maintenance, through a tender process," the BCCI has notified in its release.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid," the statement added.

