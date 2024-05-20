IT Raids Three Shoe Traders Premises in Agra, Rs 100 Crore Recovered so Far

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Income Tax department has initiated raid at 14 locations of three shoe traders here. The department has recovered around Rs 100 crore cash so far stuffed in the beds, cupboards, bags and shoe boxes of the traders, officials said on Monday.

The department also found gold and silver jewellery, and documents of investment in land worth crores, they added.

The Income Tax team including officers, employees, bank employees and policemen from Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida raided the locations at 11 am on Saturday including BK Shoes of MG Road, Manshu Footwear of Dhakran and Harmilap Traders of Asafoetida Mandi.

It is also understood that the raid was also initiated at the houses of the shop owners and it has been 42 hours since the raid began.

The IT department has seized the documents, electronic gazettes, laptops and other equipment. The team had found bundles of Rs 500 notes stuffed in beds, mattresses, cupboards, shoe boxes, bags and walls from the Jaipur residence of Harmilap Traders owner Ramnath Dung. A huge amount of cash was also found in Ramnath Dang's residence in Govind Nagar, they added.

Sources said that the the Income Tax received inputs of tax evasion at BK Shoes and Manshu Footwear. The officials then started an investigation and raided over six locations simultaneously, sources added.

