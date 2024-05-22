Watch: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Insights into 100th Film Bhaiyya Ji and His Personal Favourite One

Manoj Bajpayee during promotions of his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Manoj Bajpayee engaged with the media while promoting his 100th movie, Bhaiyya Ji in Indore. In the course of speaking with the media, he also talked about his favourite film and whether he has any plans on entering politics. The film is all set to hit theatres on May 24.

As Bhaiyya Ji gears up for release, Manoj Bajpayee addressed the media, spilling the beans on his favourite film so far. "It is story is the story of Bihar; the film is about our soil, sometimes we should talk about our soil," Manoj stated in the media interaction. "The story of Bhaiya Ji is based on a well-known person who has a dark phase but after making a promise to his father, he left all this work," he continued.

In the course of speaking with the media, he discussed his favourite role. "I have done 100 films till now, but the role of Bhikhu Mhatre (Satya) is very close to my heart," added the actor. When asked what his future plans were, Manoj responded, "After Bhaiyya Ji, the films will be different, they will not be of the same type."

The actor was also asked if he has any plans on joining politics, to which he said: "I don't really understand politics. While I have experience working on political-themed films, I am not aware about actual politics." He further added: "I want to be an actor for the rest of my life and I think I'm better as an actor." Manoj clarified that no party has yet extended an invitation for him to enter politics.

Speaking on his personal experiences, Manoj stated, "Everything that has occurred in my life is akin to a miracle. Writing a book won't be enough for my experiences; I'll need to write two." Prior to this, the actor was seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.