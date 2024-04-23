Trained in Main Chhau, Manoj Bajpayee gave up his dancing dreams after he saw THIS actor

Hyderabad: Over the past three decades, Manoj Bajpayee has amazed audiences with his incredible talent, portraying a diverse array of characters ranging from intense to dramatic, comedic, and even negative roles. The alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Manoj has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The versatile actor marks his 55th birthday on April 23. As we celebrate this milestone, here is a throwback to the moment when he candidly shared his early aspirations to showcase his dancing skills on screen. The actor, however, cut his dreams short when he saw Hrithik Roshan dancing.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is trained in semi-classical dance form Main Chhau, once harbored dreams of showcasing his dancing skills on screen. Reflecting on his journey, Bajpayee had shared his initial passion for dance during a chat show, revealing his training in Chhau dance. However, upon witnessing Hrithik Roshan's dance prowess, he realized the vast gap between his own skills and Roshan's mastery, leading him to relinquish his dancing ambitions.

"Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I'm trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like 'Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main' (I can't learn this now)," said the actor.

Manoj Bajpayee's acting journey began with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen and further flourished with notable roles in films like Satya, Shool, Kaun, and Gangs of Wasseypur, to name a few. However, it was his portrayal of gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya that catapulted him to overnight stardom, catching him off guard with the overwhelming response.

Despite having three National Awards to his credit and earning critical acclaim, Bajpayee has always acknowledged the toll his career has taken on him. He paved the path to success with immense dedication and sacrifice, leaving him with a deep appreciation for the challenges he's overcome.

Speaking at a culture festival, the actor had once shared his views on rejection and failure. "When there is no work, there is a lot of work,” said Manoj who also underlined the importance of treating failure and success equally. "Rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you. Similarly, success doesn't define you," said Manoj.

Bajpayee was recently seen in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, a sequel to Silence..can you hear it? Bajpayee reprised his role as ACP Avinash in a gripping thriller directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.