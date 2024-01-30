Maqbool at 20: Irrfan's Eyes Lend Him Lead Role While Satya Cost Manoj Bajpayee Film. Read Trivia

Hyderabad: Twenty years ago today, on January 30, 2004, Maqbool hit the big screen. The crime drama helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is screen adaption of Shakespearean tragedy, Macbeth. Maqbool turned out to be a gem in Irrfan Khan's illustrious career boasting acclaimed performances. Although Irrfan had delivered outstanding performances before, Maqbool stood out as a more mainstream project for the actor, considering neither his nor Vishal Bhardwaj's films were typically labeled as commercial.

In the film, Irrfan portrays Miyan Maqbool, the central character steering the narrative. Despite not always dominating the screen, when he does, it's with a contemplative demeanor or while strategically plotting his journey as both a don and a lover. Sharing the stage with stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur, Tabu, Om Puri, and Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan undeniably stole the spotlight in the film.

Casting Maqbool posed a huge challenge for Bhardwaj, with initial considerations for actors like Kay Kay Menon and Kamal Haasan. However, after being captivated by Irrfan's performance in Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime drama, Haasil, Bhardwaj was convinced that Irrfan was the ideal choice for the film.

At a recent event, when Vishal was asked whether he auditioning Irrfan for Maqbool, it prompted a hearty laugh from the director. "Who can dare to audition Irrfan? The biggest fool would audition Irrfan," he said adding that the role was a given, all thanks to Irrfan's mesmerising eyes and the peculiar gravitas they possessed.

Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee was also very keen on playing the lead role, contacting Vishal multiple times. Unfortunately, the major reason for Vishal to look for other options was Bajpayee having already portrayed gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya.

The journey of bringing Maqbool to life was no cakewalk for Vishal Bhardwaj. From struggling to cast the lead role to forgoing his fees, Bhardwaj dedicated himself entirely to realising his vision. For Irrfan, Maqbool marked a significant milestone and his first major success.

