WATCH: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor Arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, and the beloved duo Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have touched down in Gujarat's Jamnagar, setting the stage for their attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. On Saturday, the celebrity trio arrived in the city, ready to partake in the upcoming festivities.

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram that shows Vicky styled in a small ponytail, posing alongside his wife, Katrina Kaif. For the journey, Vicky donned off-white pants paired with a matching blazer, while Katrina was elegantly dressed in a floral gown. Renowned for their magnetic presence on and off screen, the couple is poised to elevate the star-studded atmosphere of the event even further.

Additionally, a particular video captured Shahid Kapoor's stylish entrance at Jamnagar airport, intensifying the buzz surrounding the lavish affair. The arrival of the Jab We Met star undoubtedly amplified the glamorous aura of the festivities, as he made a sartorial statement with a leather jacket layered over a white T-shirt, complemented by blue jeans, black shoes, and aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty were seen heading back to Mumbai on Saturday morning. Scheduled for three days, the pre-wedding celebration has already been the talk of the town, causing a stir in social circles. Promising a galaxy of Bollywood luminaries, the guest list includes power couples Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the legendary Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, in addition to the ever-charming Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

The allure of the celebrations is further enhanced by the glamorous pairs of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, adding to the glitz and glam of the event.