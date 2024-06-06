ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Congress Leader Tika Ram Jully Injured In Car Accident

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Dausa Sadar police station in-charge Sohan Lal said that the car of the driver in which Jully was traveling along with fellow party leaders rammed a nilgai due to which the driver lost control leading to the accident near Bhandarej in Sadar police station area.

Rajasthan Congress Leader Tika Ram Jully Injured in Car Accident
Rajasthan Congress Leader Tika Ram Jully Injured in Car Accident (ETV Bharat)

Dausa: Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tika Ram Jully had a narrow escape after his car met with a car accident on Wednesday night, police said.

Dausa Sadar police station in-charge Sohan Lal said that the accident took place at around 10:15 on Wednesday when Jully along with his fellow party leaders was traveling from Alwar to Jaipur. According to the police, the accident occurred near Bhandarej in Sadar police station area of the district when the car in which the Congress leaders were traveling hit a Nilgai prompting the driver to apply brakes at once. At the time of the accident, former MLA Baljeet Yadav from Behror was also present in the car with the Leader of Opposition.

In the accident, Jully suffered an injury in his hand and was later rushed to the hospital. On receiving the information about the accident of the Leader of Opposition, many Congress leaders including the newly elected MP from Dausa Murarilal Meena also reached the district hospital to inquire about the health condition of the Congress leader.

Former MLA Baljeet Yadav had taken membership of Congress on Wednesday in a meeting of Congress workers in Alwar and was traveling from Alwar to Jaipur with the Leader of the Opposition when the accident took place.

According to the police, after the accident, the airbags of the car opened and the Leader of Opposition Julie, former MLA from Behror Baljeet Yadav and other leaders in the car narrowly escaped.

  1. Read more: Three Including 2-Month-Old Baby Die after Car Falls into 500-Foot Ditch in Kalimpong
  2. Pune Car Crash: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board to Seek Extension of Teen's Remand

TAGGED:

CONGRESS LEADER TIKARAM JULIETAKA RAM JULLY ACCIDENTRAJASTHAN CONGRESS LEADER ACCIDENTTIKA RAM JULLY CAR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.