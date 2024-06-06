Rajasthan Congress Leader Tika Ram Jully Injured in Car Accident

Dausa: Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tika Ram Jully had a narrow escape after his car met with a car accident on Wednesday night, police said.

Dausa Sadar police station in-charge Sohan Lal said that the accident took place at around 10:15 on Wednesday when Jully along with his fellow party leaders was traveling from Alwar to Jaipur. According to the police, the accident occurred near Bhandarej in Sadar police station area of the district when the car in which the Congress leaders were traveling hit a Nilgai prompting the driver to apply brakes at once. At the time of the accident, former MLA Baljeet Yadav from Behror was also present in the car with the Leader of Opposition.

In the accident, Jully suffered an injury in his hand and was later rushed to the hospital. On receiving the information about the accident of the Leader of Opposition, many Congress leaders including the newly elected MP from Dausa Murarilal Meena also reached the district hospital to inquire about the health condition of the Congress leader.

Former MLA Baljeet Yadav had taken membership of Congress on Wednesday in a meeting of Congress workers in Alwar and was traveling from Alwar to Jaipur with the Leader of the Opposition when the accident took place.

According to the police, after the accident, the airbags of the car opened and the Leader of Opposition Julie, former MLA from Behror Baljeet Yadav and other leaders in the car narrowly escaped.