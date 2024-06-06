ETV Bharat / bharat

Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: Ex-hassan Mp Remanded In Police Custody Till June 10

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The People Representative Court in Bengaluru ordered former Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna to be remanded in police custody for additional four days because of an offensive video controversy. As soon as he arrived in Bengaluru, he was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The MP, who had led the country soon after the polling ended on April 26 as the explicit video clippings started surfacing, was produced before the Special Court of People's Representatives later in the day.
Prajwal Revanna remanded in police custody till June 10 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The People Representative Court in Bengaluru ordered Prajwal Revanna, the former Hassan MP, to be remanded in police custody for another four days in the case of sexual assault on women. The court, which had remanded Prajwal to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for six days after his arrest, has now again ordered him to be remanded in police custody till June 10.

The MP, who had led the country soon after the polling ended on April 26 as the explicit video clippings started surfacing, was produced before the Special Court of People's Representatives later in the day.

During the hearing, the counsel for the SIT said that the accused has not given information about the mobile phone. "There is no information about the payment of money while he was abroad. He is not giving correct answers to any question. He has been repeatedly saying that he has not done anything wrong. Failing to conduct the investigation properly, he should be handed over to the custody of the SIT for another day," he pleaded.

The counsel also requested that the destroyed mobile be investigated. "Mobile and electronic evidence needs to be obtained. An investigation needs to be done regarding the destruction of a mobile. An investigation needs to be done regarding the payment of money while abroad. Revanna said that not he but his close assistant was using the phone which too needs to be investigated. This is why he should be handed over to the SIT," the counsel added.

Last week, the SIT made two arrests in relation to the case. After their anticipatory bail pleas were heard at the Karnataka High Court, Naveen Gowda, 34, and Chethan Kumar B C, 32, were brought into custody. When election authorities in Hassan submitted a complaint on April 23 regarding the dispersed pen drives, they and two other people went missing.

Counsel for Revanna also said that the issues regarding payment of money while abroad are not part of the investigation. He said, "Foreign travel has nothing to do with the case. For this reason, handing over to SIT is not a proper course of action. Also, he should be handed over to judicial custody." he requested. After listening to the arguments, the judge ordered Revanna to be remanded to SIT custody for the next six days.

Read More:

  1. Prajwal Revanna Undergoes Potency Test, SIT Produces Him Before Court As Custody Ends
  2. Sexual Abuse Case: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 6

TAGGED:

PRAJWAL REVANNA SEXUAL ABUSE CASEPRAJWAL REVANNAPRAJWAL REVANNA POLICE CUSTODYPRAJWAL REVANNA CASEPRAJWAL REVANNA SEXUAL ABUSE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.