Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: Ex-hassan Mp Remanded In Police Custody Till June 10

Bengaluru: The People Representative Court in Bengaluru ordered Prajwal Revanna, the former Hassan MP, to be remanded in police custody for another four days in the case of sexual assault on women. The court, which had remanded Prajwal to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for six days after his arrest, has now again ordered him to be remanded in police custody till June 10.

The MP, who had led the country soon after the polling ended on April 26 as the explicit video clippings started surfacing, was produced before the Special Court of People's Representatives later in the day.

During the hearing, the counsel for the SIT said that the accused has not given information about the mobile phone. "There is no information about the payment of money while he was abroad. He is not giving correct answers to any question. He has been repeatedly saying that he has not done anything wrong. Failing to conduct the investigation properly, he should be handed over to the custody of the SIT for another day," he pleaded.

The counsel also requested that the destroyed mobile be investigated. "Mobile and electronic evidence needs to be obtained. An investigation needs to be done regarding the destruction of a mobile. An investigation needs to be done regarding the payment of money while abroad. Revanna said that not he but his close assistant was using the phone which too needs to be investigated. This is why he should be handed over to the SIT," the counsel added.

Last week, the SIT made two arrests in relation to the case. After their anticipatory bail pleas were heard at the Karnataka High Court, Naveen Gowda, 34, and Chethan Kumar B C, 32, were brought into custody. When election authorities in Hassan submitted a complaint on April 23 regarding the dispersed pen drives, they and two other people went missing.

Counsel for Revanna also said that the issues regarding payment of money while abroad are not part of the investigation. He said, "Foreign travel has nothing to do with the case. For this reason, handing over to SIT is not a proper course of action. Also, he should be handed over to judicial custody." he requested. After listening to the arguments, the judge ordered Revanna to be remanded to SIT custody for the next six days.