WATCH | Rihanna Jets Back after a Fiery Gig at Ambanis', Says 'Can't Wait to Be Back' in India

Hyderabad: Pop diva Rihanna expressed her delight after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rihanna enthralled the guests with a dazzling performance on Friday night where she belted out few of her chartbuster hits.

After the gig, Rihanna was headed back and was spotted at the Jamnagar airport in the wee hours of Saturday morning. During her brief conversation with media, Rihanna said she love performing here and "can't wait to come back." Dressed in pink and jade, she looked stunning as she left the Jamnagar airport. When asked about the event, Rihanna exclaimed, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby." She also mentioned, "I loved it" when questioned about her stay.

The city of Jamnagar was mesmerised as Rihanna took the stage at the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son. She wowed the crowd with her captivating performances. Eric Boots Greene, Rihanna's drummer, praised the event, especially highlighting the mesmerizing drone display and the majestic elephants. He expressed gratitude to the hosts and the warm reception they received, adding, "We love them, and we will be back one day in life."

Rihanna arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant later this year. The celebrations showcased traditional Indian culture and were attended by notable figures like former Prime Ministers, industry leaders, and dignitaries from around the world.