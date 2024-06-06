ETV Bharat / entertainment

In Memoriam: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan Reunite In Parliament, Relive Memories From 2011's Miley Naa Miley Hum

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan have both secured significant victories in their respective Lok Sabha seats. Their reunion in Parliament recalls their on-screen collaboration in the 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum, which was a box office failure.

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan reunited
Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan Reunite in Parliament (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has emerged victorious in her maiden electoral venture, securing the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh by a substantial margin of 74,755 votes.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has also won from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, defeating his RJD rival by an impressive 1.70 lakh votes.

As these two celebrities embark on their new political journey, their reunion in Parliament brings back memories of their on-screen collaboration in the 2011 sports drama, Miley Naa Miley Hum.

The film, which marked Paswan's Bollywood debut alongside Ranaut, unfortunately failed to impress at the box office and received scathing reviews from critics.

Directed by Tanveer Khan, the film narrates the story of Chirag, an aspiring tennis player struggling to pursue his passion due to his family's opposition. The movie followed his journey as he confessed his love for Anishka, played by Kangana Ranaut, and fought against his parents' wishes to get married and settle down. The film also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge in pivotal roles.

Following the movie's commercial failure, Paswan bid adieu to the film industry and ventured into politics. He went on to win the Jamui seat in Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while Ranaut continued to shine in Bollywood with hits like Krrish 3, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

In a strategic move, Paswan left his Jamui seat, where he was serving his second consecutive term, to contest from Hajipur, a constituency previously represented by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

On the other hand, Ranaut defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

