Footballing Journey of Sunil Chhetri: The Poster Boy of Indian Football

Hyderabad: June 6, India vs Kuwait in the Football World Cup Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium will be an iconic moment for the Indian football fraternity as they will watch the skipper Sunil Chhetri playing in the blue jersey for one last time. The 39-year-old will draw curtains on his career as the most influential footballing personality in the country. After making his debut in 2005, Chhetri came a long way to carve an inspirational journey.

Beginning the football journey

Chhetri was born in Secunderabad in Telangana. His father was an Army man so he kept switching schools at regular intervals. His father used to play football and his mother also played for the national team of Nepal. So, his interest for the sport generated with the parents taking up the sport as profession. While he excelled with the ball in his feet, the Indian footballer would have never imagined becoming such a big name in the sport but he carved a memorable career after that.

He was spotted by the Mohun Bagan scouts during the Asian School Championships in 2001 and that was the start of his glorious career as Centre Forward for the country. Although he was known for his centre-forward position, his ability to play deep and orchestrate link-up play made him a valuable asset for the national side.

His initial stints with Mohun Bagan, JCT, East Bengal, and Dempo made him quite popular in the world of Indian football and he was a sought-after name soon. The Indian footballer made his debut in 2005 against Pakistan and scored on debut rising to fame in quick time.

Interest from foreign clubs

Thanks to his incredible game-play, Chhetri often drew interest from foreign clubs. However, work permit issues denied him a chance to play football in England. According to some reports, he had signed a three-year contract with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in 2009, but work permit issues took away the opportunity from him to go through the experience of playing English football.

But, Chhetri finally got an opportunity to showcase his skills in foreign league when Kansas City Wizards, a Major Soccer League (MLS) team signed him. With the deal, he became the only third Indian to play in the foreign league after Mohammad Salim and Bhaichung Bhutia.

A pivotal role for Indian team and career achievements

Chhetri played an important role for India in various campaigns for them and help them lift the silverware. In his maiden tournament with the national side, he helped the Men in Blue win the 2007 Nehru Cup scoring four times for the team. The football prodigy then went on to play a pivotal role in guiding India to victories in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup and the 2009 Nehru Cup. The 2011 SAFF tournament was another victory team secured in his presence and then the squad clinched the 2012 Nehru Cup under his leadership.

Chhetri also won the prestigious All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year award on seven occasions. He won in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19 and 2021-22.

The Government of India has also honored him for his contribution in Indian football by awarding him with the Arjuna Award in 2011 and then the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

Poster Boy of Indian football

In a career spanning over two decades, the Indian stalwart has scored 158 goals from 365 club matches so far. His international statistics puts him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Chhetri is the fourth-highest international goal-scorer in men’s football 94 goals and the list includes the legandary duo of Ronaldo and Messi.

Although he didn't fulfill the ultimate dream of helping India qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Chhetri will hope that his tale of perseverance, grit and determination will inspire the budding footballers to achieve the dream in the coming years.

As the legend of Indian football will retire with the captain's armband strapped around his arm against Kuwait, the echoes of his legacy will resonate through the Indian football fraternity for ages to come after the final whistle will be blown at the Salt Lake City Stadium.