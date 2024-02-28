Watch: Aamir- Kiran Rao Host Laapataa Ladies Screening; Kajol, Karan, Ira and Nupur Attend in Style

Hyderabad: The makers of Laapataa Ladies held a special screening in Mumbai, which turned out to be a spectacular affair. Kajol, Sunny Deol, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Tillotama Shome arrived at the screening in style on Tuesday. Kiran Rao, the director of Laapataa Ladies, attended the screening with her ex-husband, Aamir Khan, who also produces the film.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao dazzled in a yellow saree as she gracefully posed for the cameras, joined by the film's producer, Aamir Khan, who looked dashing in black. Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, arrived for the screening with her spouse Nupur Shikhare. Ira chose a lovely pink saree for the event. Sunny Deol, who will appear in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947, posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi on the red carpet. Ali Fazal who is also poised to feature in the film Lahore 1947, posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker, who collaborated with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, attended the screening. The screening was also attended by director R Balki, Kabir Khan, and his wife Mini Mathur. Karan Johar and Anand L Rai also attended the screening. Bollywood actor Kajol too graced the event looking beautiful in a monochrome dress.

Talking about the film, Laapataa Ladies is based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning story. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma handled the additional dialogue. Last year, Laapataa Ladies screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan.

In terms of Laapataa Ladies, the film is set in 2001 in rural India and tells the story of two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what follows when Kishan, a police inspector, takes on the missing case. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions and set for release on March 1, 2024.