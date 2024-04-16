Viral Alert!: Ranveer Singh, Atlee Set Dance Floor on Fire at Wedding of Shankar's Daughter - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy to the wedding reception of director Shankar's daughter, Aishwarya, in Chennai. Aishwarya tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan on April 14, and Ranveer made sure to join the celebration. Videos circulating on social media captured Ranveer's lively presence as he danced alongside the newlyweds and Jawan director Atlee.

In one clip, Ranveer grooved to the beats of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's hit song Appadi Podu, accompanied by Atlee. The duo's dynamic moves didn't stop there; they also showcased their dancing prowess with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Lungi Dance and Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming, igniting the dance floor and setting the perfect tone for the wedding festivities.

Ranveer's charm continued as he performed his own chart-topping track, Tattad Tattad, from the movie Ram Leela, exuding charisma in a stylish black sherwani. Later in the evening, he opted for a more relaxed look, shedding his jacket and enjoying the celebration in a sleek black kurta-pyjama ensemble.

Aishwarya, being the eldest daughter of renowned filmmaker Shankar, attracted a star-studded guest list, including the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and many others. This wasn't Aishwarya's first grand celebration, as she was previously married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shankar has his hands full with upcoming projects, including the Telugu film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and the highly anticipated Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, slated for release in June and September, respectively.

In other news, Ranveer recently wowed audiences with his runway appearance at Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Varanasi, accompanied by actress Kriti Sanon. Fans eagerly await his next cinematic venture following his appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with the much-awaited Don 3 on the horizon.