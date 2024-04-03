Ranveer Singh Teams up With Johnny Sins Again for Parody Ad on Men's Sexual Health

Hyderabad: A new parody commercial featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and American adult film star Johnny Sins has hit the television screens once again, bringing humour to the forefront. This time, the duo decided to tackle the outdated advertisements for men's sexual health that frequently appeared on Indian cable TV.

In the fresh ad, Ranveer takes on the role of a TV show host focusing on men's sexual well-being. Clad in a velvet suit paired with a peach shirt and a printed purple tie, Ranveer faces the camera with witty and cryptic metaphors, questioning viewers if they are experiencing any intimate issues. For instance, he asks, "Kya aapki kulfi khane se pehle hi pighal jati hai? (Do your ice cream melt before you can even take a bite?)

Johnny Sins makes an appearance as Johnny "Science," an expert on men's sexual health, offering solutions to these concerns. When Ranveer asks him about the effectiveness of the remedy, Johnny quips, "Haan, iss ne MBA thodi kiya hai. (Yes, it certainly does. It hasn't pursued an MBA degree)," leaving both of them in splits.

Their initial advertisement, released in February, parodied a typical Indian TV soap opera. The cast including Ranveer and Johnny can be seen in traditional attire. Ranveer is seen in a maroon kurta with long hair, while Johnny also sports a similar outfit. The commercial depicts a scenario where a woman approaches Ranveer to discuss his brother's struggles with erectile dysfunction, portrayed by Johnny. Penned by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the comedic advertisement has been well-received by fans and the film industry alike.

Speaking of Ranveer's upcoming movies, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty Singham Again, scheduled to hit screens on August 15. He will also be seen in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.