Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's Don 3 to Go on Floors in 2025?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to captivate his audience as a new-age Don in the highly anticipated film Don 3. The movie, which also stars Kiara Advani, is currently in pre-production, with fans eagerly anticipating to witness Ranveer and Kiara's interpretation of the iconic characters once portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The most recent update reveals that the movie is scheduled to commence filming next year.

As per a recent report by a newswire, a source within the industry has confirmed that the shooting schedule for Don 3 remains on course, and filming is set to begin next year. In the meantime, Farhan Akhtar, the film's director, previously mentioned to the media that he will kick off his next project as an actor in July of this year.

Don 3 marks the highly awaited third instalment in the Don franchise, with the first film featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist alongside Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan released in 2006, followed by the sequel Don 2 in 2011. In this new part, Ranveer Singh steps into the title role, while Kiara Advani assumes the female lead role.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming project includes Singham 3, the third instalment in the Singham franchise. In this Rohit Shetty directorial, Ranveer will reprise his role as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15 this year. Additionally, Ranveer will be seen in the forthcoming superhero movie Shaktimaan. Directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala on board as producers.