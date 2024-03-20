Ranveer Singh to Take Long Paternity Leave to Spend Time with Wife Deepika Padukone: Reports

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child in September. Their announcement on Instagram recently has sparked joy among their followers. According to reports from a newswire, Ranveer, the soon-to-be father, has opted for an extended paternity leave.

The source revealed to the newswire that Deepika had already made arrangements to gradually wind down her work commitments in preparation for an extended paternity leave. Ranveer, on his part, cleared his schedule of any interim assignments before starting projects like Don 3, Shaktimaan, and action films by Aditya Dhar next year, choosing to focus his time on Deepika and their upcoming baby.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer attended the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They displayed their dance moves and shared joyful moments at the event. Their pregnancy announcement in February showcased a picture with baby shoes and clothing, indicating the anticipated arrival in September 2024. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh, who last appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is gearing up to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Furthermore, Ranveer is set to play the lead in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Deepika, on the other hand, has the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 9, 2024.