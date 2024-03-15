Watch: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Aces Chic Airport Look as She Returns from Paris

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh, is spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The actor is seen effortlessly carrying her new airport look.
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is soon going to have her first child with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, was spotted at Mumbai airport in the afternoon of Friday, exuding style in a black and white ensemble. Deepika and Ranveer recently announced the happy news of their pregnancy to fans via a social media post. The couple excitedly await the arrival of their child in September this year.
READ MORE
- Anisha Padukone Reveals: Who Would Spoil Baby More - Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh?
- Ranveer Singh Drops Deepika Padukone at Airport; Latter Impresses with Her Style - Watch
- WATCH: Ranveer Singh Congratulated by Radhika Merchant on Expecting First Child