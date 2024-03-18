'Avoid Him': Mukesh Khanna Expresses Strong Dissent Towards Ranveer Singh's Casting as Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna disapproves Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan in upcoming film helmed by Basil Joseph. The actor, who donned the iconic red and golden suit on television, opines that the makers should rope in someone who symbolises strength and righteousness.

Hyderabad: Mukesh Khanna, known for the 90's much popular superhero serial Shaktimaan, has stirred controversy by opposing rumours of Ranveer Singh possibly playing Shaktimaan on big screen. Khanna took to social media, expressing his strong dissent towards the casting speculation, critiquing Singh's recent photoshoot and questioning his suitability for the revered role.

Khanna articulated his concerns on Instagram, stating that despite Singh's popularity, he couldn't capture Shaktimaan's essence. He cited Singh's recent revealing photoshoot as "childish" and incompatible with a role like Shaktimaan. In a subsequent YouTube video, Khanna expanded on his viewpoint, advising Singh to pursue roles in countries where nudity is more accepted if he desires to showcase his physique, suggesting Finland or Spain.

The 65-year-old actor underlined the importance of upholding 'Indian values' and cultural norms in entertainment. "If he thinks he is smarter than us by showing his entire body, then avoid him," said Khanna in the the video.

Khanna highlighted the qualities necessary for an actor to portray Shaktimaan, likening the character to a revered teacher and stressing, "Sarva Shaktimaan is God." He also stressed on the need for an actor whose voice commands attention and respect, focusing on substance over stardom.

"I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle," Khanna said.

While Khanna refrained from suggesting preferred actors for the role, he hinted at the rigorous casting process required to find the perfect embodiment of Shaktimaan, underscoring the character's significance as a symbol of strength and righteousness. He also emphasised the importance of content over star power in the success of any cinematic venture, including a potential Shaktimaan adaptation, stating, "If Shaktimaan is made, then he has to be powerful because he comes next to Sarva Shaktimaan."

Last month, reports surfaced about Shaktimaan commencing filming in May 2025, with Ranveer in the lead and director Basil Joseph at the helm.

