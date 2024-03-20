Ranveer Singh Finds Mom-to-Be Deepika Padukone's Latest Selfie 'Cute'; Check out Her Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, shared a selfie from a salon getting a haircut. Deepika shared the photo on Instagram on Tuesday, and like always Ranveer had the mushiest reaction to it.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen sitting on a chair while someone adjusted her hair. The actor grinned as she took her picture. In the selfie, the Ram Leela actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt. Deepika did not add a caption for the photo, but did include the hashtag--I miss my long hair. She also added emojis of a woman receiving a haircut and a smiling face.

Taking to the comment section, Ranveer reacted to the photo, writing, "Cute". He also uploaded a woman having a haircut and two hearts emoticons. Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their first child together, were recently seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple danced at the occasion and experienced some enjoyable moments.

The duo revealed on Instagram in February of this year that they were going to become parents soon. They shared a photo which read "September 2024," and featured baby shoes and apparel. Deepika and Ranveer got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in 2018.

On the professional front, the couple will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn. They had previously acted together in films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and 83. Deepika was recently seen in Fighter, an aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent parts. She will next appear in the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Amitabh Bachchan, will open in theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.