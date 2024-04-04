Ranveer Singh Reacts to Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani Dance after The Academy Shares Clip

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been a part of some of the greatest films and has given some outstanding performances. One of her exceptionally memorable performances was in the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Bajirao Mastani, in which she played the role of Mastani. The actor has continued to make India proud on multiple occasions, and now with global recognition the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a clip of her from the song Deewani Mastani.

In the clip posted on The Academy's official Instagram account, the star was shown dancing to the song from her 2015 film Bajirao Mastani on Thursday. The film also features her now-husband actor Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The beautiful song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Sharing the video, the Oscars' official website wrote in the caption, "Deepika Padukone performing 'Deewani Mastani' (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

Apart from her scores of fans, her hubby Ranveer Singh too jumped to the comment section, filled with immense pride. The actor was quick to drop a response to the video. Taking to the comment section, he wrote: "Mesmeric!" A social media user commented: "The beauty of deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi Cinema!!" Another one wrote: "Deepika As Mastani Will always remain ICONIC."

Earlier, shining on the global platform, Deepika previewed the Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu's performance at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March of last year. Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu created history by being the first Telugu song to be performed, nominated, and win an Oscar.