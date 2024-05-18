ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manthan at Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Prateik Babbar, Amul MD Jayen Mehta Grace Red Carpet

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Restored version of Shyam Benegal's Manthan dazzles at Cannes Film Festival 2024. The restored classic, celebrated at the festival, prepares for a nationwide release on June 1.
Hyderabad: The 77th Cannes Film Festival showcased a remarkable piece of Indian cinema history with the screening of the restored 4K version of Manthan, directed by Shyam Benegal in 1976. The film, which tells the story of India's first dairy cooperative in a Gujarat village, took center stage at Salle Bunuel, captivating audiences with its timeless narrative.

Naseeruddin Shah, who played the lead in Manthan, paid tribute to Dr. Verghese Kurien and other luminaries associated with the project, including co-stars Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Amrish Puri, and music composer Vanraj Bhatia. Reflecting on his experience, Shah shared his initial apprehension about the film's reception but expressed gratitude for its unexpected success, which propelled the careers of everyone involved.

Manthan marked a departure from mainstream Hindi cinema, offering a candid portrayal of societal realities under Benegal's directorial vision. Recognised with two National Film Awards in 1977, Manthan also represented India at the 1976 Academy Awards, highlighting its significance on the global stage. The restoration process, undertaken by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in collaboration with Prasad Corporation and L'Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, breathed new life into the film, preserving its cinematic legacy for future generations.

The screening of Manthan was a poignant moment for the families of the late Smita Patil and Dr. Verghese Kurien. Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar attended the screening with his aunts Anita Patil Deshmukh and Manya Patil Seth. Dr. Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala Kurien also marked her presence. The restored version of Manthan prepares for its release in 70 cities on June 1.

