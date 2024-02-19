Deepika Padukone Shines at Bafta 2024; Presents Award to Jonathan Glazer for Best Non-English Film

Hyderabad: At the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, actor Deepika Padukone presented actor Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film not in English for The Zone of Interest. The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was held in London's Royal Festival Hall. Other presenters include former England football star David Beckham, artist Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton fame, Hugh Grant from Wonka Oompa Loompa, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris.

The Zone of Interest is a UK-Polish historical play about the Auschwitz concentration camp. The film is based on Martin Amis' 2014 novel. Other nominations included 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Society of the Snow. Deepika turned heads on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2024, wearing a golden and silver shimmering saree with sequins all over it. She wore it with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves.

She went glam with dewy makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her dishevelled hair bun and bold earrings certainly enhanced her appearance. Deepika recently expressed her thanks for being selected as a BAFTA Award presenter. Deepika took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Gratitude."

Lionsgate Play is live-streaming the awards ceremony in India. This is not the first time Deepika has taken centre stage at an international award ceremony. Last year, she was spotted at the Oscars, when she introduced the song Nattu Nattu from the film RRR.

On the work front, Deepika recently appeared in the aerial action thriller Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key parts and earned positive reviews from the audience. She will next appear in the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD with south star Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Amitabh Bachchan, will open in theatres on May 9, 2024.