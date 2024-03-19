Vijay Varma Reunites with Prime Video for New Series Matka King

Mumbai: After Dahaad, Vijay Varma is reuniting with Prime Video for Matka King, a new series directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video introduced the show on Tuesday at the Prime Video Presents event here.

Johar asked Varma, who played a serial killer in Dahaad, whether there was a secret to playing great grey roles, an acting school perhaps. Varma, an FTII graduate, said though he has been to an acting school, he learned more on the job.

"I learnt more from the masters who worked before me like Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan sahab, Shah Rukh Khan sir, Salman Khan sir. I like what Javier Bardem once said, 'I don't believe in God, I believe in Al Pacino," the actor said.

According to the streamer, the 1960s-set Matka King follows the story of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite. Manjule, who also serves as the creator of the upcoming show, has co-written its script with Abhay Koranne.

Matka King is backed by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions. Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said he has been a fan of the content produced by Prime Video and he is looking forward to collaborating with the streamer.

"It's lovely to be doing a show together for the first time (with Nagraj). Since the time I saw 'Sairat' I was full blown by him (Manjule). "Then to be able to get someone like Vijay to play the role of Matka King, he has always got fans excited. And, then to work with Abhay, who had written a wonderful script. So, it all came together," Kapur said. (PTI)