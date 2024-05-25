ETV Bharat / sports

Palestine Supporter Invades Pitch During Pakistan vs England 1st T20I

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

The second T20I of the bilateral series between Pakistan and England saw the play halted for a brief moment as a Palestine supporter with a Palestinian flag entered the field. The invader was taken out after a halt for a few moments.

PAK vs ENG 1st T20I
Haris Rauf picked two wickets against England. (AP)

Birmingham (England): The second T20I of the bilateral series between Pakistan and England came to a halt for a few moments as a fan invaded the pitch during the proceedings.

The two teams are engaged in a four-match T20I series and the series will serve as a preparation for them ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup which is set to start next month.

Pakistan elected to field first in the match and England posted a challenging 183/7 on the scoreboard courtesy of Jos Buttler's magnificent knock of 84 runs from 51 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets for the bowling side while Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf picked two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Pakistan lost their wickets at regular intervals, but their innings was interrupted when a fan with a Palestinian flag entered the field to halt the proceedings in the 15th over. He ran from the crowd into the ground with the flag. The security then took the flag from him and escorted him out of the stadium.

This is not the first case of a person with a Palestinian flag invading the pitch as a similar occurrence happened in the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia.

England won the match in the end as they wrapped up the Pakistan innings on 160.

