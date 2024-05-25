ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bengaluru Rave Party: Manchu Vishnu Urges Public to Avoid Baseless Claims Against Hema

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Telugu actor-producer Manchu Vishnu comes in support of actor Hema after the latter was accused of consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru. Vishnu urges the public to avoid baseless allegations and emphasises the need for verified information.

Bengaluru Rave Party: Manchu Vishnu Urges Public to Avoid Baseless Claims Against Hema
Manchu Vishnu Urges Public to Avoid Baseless Claims Against Hema (Photo: Manchu Vishnu's IG/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of a rave party in Bengaluru, Telugu actor and producer Manchu Vishnu has come out in defence of actor Hema, who has been accused of consuming drugs at the event. The raid, which took place on May 20 at a farmhouse under the Hebbagodi police station limits, sent shockwaves through the Tollywood film industry, with rumours circulating about the involvement of several actors, including Srikanth and Hema.

Both Srikanth and Hema vehemently denied any involvement in the incident, with Srikanth addressing the media and Hema releasing a video statement. However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda dropped a surprise by confirming Hema's involvement and revealing that she had attempted to deceive the authorities by releasing the video. Furthermore, he disclosed that Hema had tested positive for drugs.

Amidst the controversy, Manchu Vishnu took to social media to express his support for Hema, urging the public to refrain from making baseless allegations and spreading unverified information. He wrote on his X handle, "Regarding the recent drug-related case at a rave party, few media outlets and individuals are making baseless allegations about actress Ms Hema."

He further wrote, "I urge everyone to refrain from jumping to conclusions and spreading unverified information. Ms Hema deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. She is also a mother and a wife, and slandering her image based on rumours is unjust."

"The Movie Artiste Association (MAA) condemns any illegal activities. If concrete evidence implicating Ms. Hema is provided by the police, MAA will take appropriate action. Until then, please avoid sensationalising unsubstantiated news," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police have reportedly instructed eight individuals to appear before the investigating officers on May 27 in connection with the rave party case.

