'Unbelievable Papa': Hrithik in Awe of Rakesh Roshan's Fitness Enthusiasm at 74 - Watch

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is still going strong, even at the age of 74, proving that age is no barrier to fitness and health. His son, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, took to his social media handle and shared a video showcasing his father's intense workout routine, which includes exercises using ropes and a stick.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Story

Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik Roshan shared his father's workout reel and wrote, "Matlab ke kaise!! How?! Unbelievable papa!!" The video captured Rakesh Roshan's vigorous workout session at the gym, where he flawlessly executed various exercises under the guidance of his fitness instructor. Clad in a black T-shirt paired with red shorts, the veteran filmmaker showcased his strength and agility, leaving fans in awe of his impressive fitness regimen.

Rakesh Roshan's journey towards fitness is even more inspiring considering his battle with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat, which was revealed by Hrithik on social media back in 2019. Despite facing health challenges, Rakesh Roshan's invincible spirit and dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle serve as a beacon of inspiration for many.

Beyond his personal triumphs, Rakesh Roshan has left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema with his contributions as both an actor and director. From his acting debut in 1970 with Ghar Ghar ki Kahani to directing movies including Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, and the Krrish franchise, his cinematic legacy remains remarkable.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the highly anticipated film War 2, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film, scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, will see Hrithik reprise his role as agent Kabir. His return to the big screen alongside Jr NTR, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, promises an electrifying cinematic experience for audiences.